CBSE Class 12 Biology term 2 exam 2022: Tips by expert on how to score well

The Class 12 Term-II examination is now round the corner and every aspirant is concerned about scoring well in it since it is very crucial for them. Here are some tips and guidance for scoring well in the Biology subject in Class 12 Term-II examinations. I would like to guide the aspirants about the updated syllabus, important topics, and secrets to score high in Biology Class 12 Term-II.

The Class 12 Term-1 results has been already declared so now focus on Term-II since the final score of Class 12 will be prepared by combining the results of Term-I and Term-II. Pay attention and focus on NCERT since course is based on it.

Strategy To Score 100% Marks

While it is important to acquire knowledge about the subjects, it is equally important to deliver the knowledge of the subjects in the examination also.

1. Preparation Tips

* Know the complete syllabus of Term-II and be aware of the topics/chapters deleted by CBSE.

* Make a Study Plan. Prepare a time-table for the subject to complete well in advance and follow it regularly.

* Proper revision should be done periodically.

* Make point-wise summaries of each chapter, in your own words, it will help to revise faster a day before examination.

* Practice drawing diagrams properly with proper labelling.

* Develop a practice of cumulative revision to retain the learning for longer period.

* Solve all the questions of NCERT followed by each chapter.

* Make a record of important terminology.

* For developing self-confidence, solve mock test sincerely.

* Prepare daily notes, lay emphasis on the figures and maintain consistency.

Development of Answering Skill

Read and understand the question properly prior to answering. Style of writing the answer is very important in examination. Sequence-wise answer will earn you more marks and If not in complete sequence, at least section-wise answering must be followed. Answer point wise to cover all aspects of the question. Highlight the main points and words in your answer by underlining the same. Keep a gap of two or three lines after each answer and put a single demarcation line to maintain the clarity.

(a) Supporting Answers with figure

Wherever needed, support your answer with figure or flow chart. Draw Proper diagram and label it properly. In figure based questions draw proper diagram with proper labelling in proper way to indicate every part clearly, don’t label wrongly.

(b) Use paragraphing in Answers

In case of long answer for different parts of question, change the paragraph after three-four lines. As step marking is an important part of checking.

(c) Tabulation and Point-Based Answer

Difference-based, function-based questions should be answered in tabulation form and point form. Do not exceed the given word limit. Answer legibly. Clear handwriting is indeed a way to get high score in exam.

(d) Answer in Same Format

Put the question number and parts of question in same format as indicated in the question paper. Don’t exaggerate your answer. Many students are under the impression that if they write more words, they will get more marks which is wrong.

Points To Ponder

* Marks are awarded on your quality contents not on your quantity contents.

* Sub-part of the question should be done in sequence altogether.

* Put the correct and clear question number at your answer.

* Avoid cutting, rubbing and over-writing while answering the question.

* Avoid grammatical & spelling mistakes.

* Answer in very simple language instead of using complex terms

* Rough & cancelled work should be crossed properly.

( Author Brajesh Maheshwari is Motivator, Academic Expert and Co-founder of Allen Career Institute. Views expressed here are personal.)