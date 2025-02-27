CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Live: Chemistry paper begins at 10.30 am today, exam day guidelines here
Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025 today, February 27, 2025. The Class 12 board examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. All appearing students must reach the exam centre by the time mentioned in the admit card. The students are allowed to carry their admit card and school identity card, stationery items, i.e., a Transparent Pouch, a Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ballpoint/Gel Pen, a Scale, a Writing Pad, an Eraser, an Analogue Watch, a Transparent Water Bottle, a Metro Card, a Bus Pass, and Money to the exam centre.
Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, smartwatches, wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches are not allowed inside the exam centres.
CBSE Class 10 board exam will comprise of Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Manipur papers today, February 27, 2025.
The Class 12 examination commenced on February 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination is conducted for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Check Class 10 exam dates
Type of pen to be used by candidates
As per Central Board of Secondary Examination, students appearing in the Class 10 examinations are allowed to write with Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen.
Exam to be held under strict surveillance
The Central Board of Secondary Examination had earlier stated it is committed to ensuring that the exams are conducted with the highest standards of security and fairness for all students across the nation and outside.
Physical frisking to be done
Students will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. All the appearing students should not enter the exam centre with the barred items.
Check dress code
For Regular Students - School Uniform
For Private Students - Light Clothes
10th, 12th exam held for 44 lakh students
Starting and ending date of Class 12 exams
Class 10 papers today
What items are prohibited inside exam centre?
Check list of items allowed inside exam centres
The students are allowed to carry their admit card and school identity card, stationery items, i.e., a Transparent Pouch, a Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ballpoint/Gel Pen, a Scale, a Writing Pad, an Eraser, an Analogue Watch, a Transparent Water Bottle, a Metro Card, a Bus Pass, and Money to the exam centre.
When to enter exam centre?
All appearing students must reach the exam centre by the time mentioned in the admit card. The CBSE admit card was issued to the candidates in February 2025.
Chemistry paper timings
The Class 12 Chemistry paper will begin at 10.30 am across the country and will conclude at 1.30 pm.
Chemistry paper today
The CBSE Board will conduct Class 12 Chemistry paper today. The Chemistry examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.