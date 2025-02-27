CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Live: Chemistry paper begins at 10.30 am today, exam day guidelines here

Live

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Live: Chemistry paper begins at 10.30 am today and will conclude at 1.30 pm today. Follow the blog for guidelines and other details.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025 today, February 27, 2025. The Class 12 board examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. All appearing students must reach the exam centre by the time mentioned in the admit card. The students are allowed to carry their admit card and school identity card, stationery items, i.e., a Transparent Pouch, a Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ballpoint/Gel Pen, a Scale, a Writing Pad, an Eraser, an Analogue Watch, a Transparent Water Bottle, a Metro Card, a Bus Pass, and Money to the exam centre....Read More

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, smartwatches, wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches are not allowed inside the exam centres. CBSE Class 10 board exam will comprise of Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Manipur papers today, February 27, 2025. The Class 12 examination commenced on February 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination is conducted for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad. Follow the blog for latest updates.