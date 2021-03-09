CBSE class 12 English exam 2021: 10 plus tips to ace the paper

English is the language of international communication. One needs to learn it really well if he or she wants a strong position in the global workforce. That is why, English has such a significant place in the curriculum of our schools and it is a compulsory subject in all board exams.

The CBSE class 12 English exam 2021 is scheduled for 4th May. The syllabus for the three-hour written test, which carries 80 marks, is essentially divided into three sections: Reading comprehension, writing skills and literature. The remaining 20 marks are allotted for internal assessment. With less than two months left for this extremely crucial paper, here are some tips and suggestions that will help you score high in the CBSE class 12 English exam.

Improve your reading habit

This is very important if you want to score well in English. In order to be able to read and comprehend the unseen passages in the short duration of the examination hall, you need a lot of practice. Go through newspapers and story books for half an hour, at least thrice a week. This will not only increase your reading speed but also help you harness your skill of gathering information and collating them quickly. In the exam hall, always read the questions before going through the unseen passages, so that you can keep hunting for the answers while reading them.

Enhance your writing skills

For your CBSE class 12 English exam, you need to write various essays as well as formal and informal letters, notices, reports and advertisements. Revise the formats really well, keeping in mind the time limit. Practise letter and essay writing every alternate day 15 days prior to the exam. Make sure that you keep the word limit in mind during the practice sessions.

Boost your critical thinking capacity

This cognitive skill, which is essential for acing the literature section of your CBSE class 12 English exam, will be a lifelong asset if you harness it right. While reading a prose or poem, try to develop a parallel text. Push yourself to look at the text through a prism of thoughts. Discuss them with your peers and teachers to find out new angles and perspectives.

Memorise important quotes and names

Quoting lines from the poems, plays or proses in your syllabus in your answer sheet will definitely fetch you better marks. Learn them by heart, jot them down in sticky notes and keep them handy in your study area so that you can quickly go through them whenever you have some time. Moreover, it is very important to remember the names of authors for your English exam. Going wrong with can prove to be disastrous.

Revise your notes at regular intervals

The notes on central themes and characters that you have prepped for the poems and proses in your syllabus should be revised intermittently. Critically analyse your notes while revising and discuss with your teacher if you think they need to be tweaked.

Solve the previous years’ question papers

This is the golden rule for every paper. Solve each paper within a three-hour time limit at home at regular intervals. This exercise will not only help you manage your time better but also enable you to identify your areas of weaknesses. Focus on these areas and improve on them through regular practice.

Tips for the exam hall

• During the 15-minute question reading session, choose the questions that you want to answer. Also, decide the ones you want to attempt first. Start with the easy ones to boost your confidence.

• Allot appropriate time to each question based on their weightage.

• Make sure you are numbering your answers right. Also, maintain the right order while attempting answers from each section. If you want to answer a particular question later, leave blank space for it instead of changing the order.

• Keep your handwriting is neat and you do not overwrite.

• Maintain proper spacing between two answers.

• Use a black ink pen to write the headlines, sub-heads and underline the main points.