Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Centre asks states to send suggestions by May 25
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Centre asks states to send suggestions by May 25

Centre has requested the state governments to send their detailed suggestions on conducting CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses by May 25, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:47 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Centre asks states to send suggestions by May 25(ANI)

Centre has requested the state governments to send their detailed suggestions on conducting CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses by May 25, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday.

"I thank all the Chief Ministers, Education Ministers and officers associated with the world's largest education system for participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh ji. As envisioned by the Prime Minister, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25," tweeted Pokhriyal.

He said the government is committed to the "safety, security and future" of students.

"I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among students and parents' minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest. I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us," the union minister said.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was held on Sunday to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The education ministers and education secretaries of States and Union Territories, chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders were present in the meeting. Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting.

"The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding conducting the examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning," Pokhriyal stated in his letter to the states and UTs on Saturday.

The letter further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers, and others through the microblogging site.

"Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my Twitter handle," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse boards cbse class 12 exam education ministry board examinations

Related Stories

india news

Over 75% of states want shorter option B for CBSE class 12 exams: Govt sources

UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:50 PM IST
board exams

CBSE 12th board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Final call by June 1, says Pokhriyal

UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:22 PM IST
board exams

'Delhi govt not in favour of CBSE exploring options to conduct Class 12 exams'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP