Education / Board Exams
CBSE Class 12: Result of 65,000 students pending, to be declared by Aug 5

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:43 PM IST
New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The wait is not over for nearly 65,000 class 12 students whose results are yet to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The board announced the results for class 12 on Friday, however, the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19 and the results have been prepared on basis of an alternate assessment policy announced by the CBSE.

For class 12 scores, the marks of classes 10 and 11, and internal assessment during class 12, have been taken into account.

"The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year. Hence, the board is looking into the interest of these candidates and their result will be declared latest by August 5," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

These students have been placed under the "results later" category in today's announcement of scores.

This year, 99.37 per cent of over 14.30 lakh students have cleared the exam. Continuing with the trend, girls have outshone boys but the margin has been reduced to 0.54 per cent from 5.96 per cent last year.

The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has also increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year. No merit list has been announced this year.

"CBSE will be issuing a combined marksheet-cum-certificate to students unlike separate documents issued in previous years," Bhardwaj said.

Topics
cbse results
