CBSE class 12 results 2023: Prayagraj region's pass percentage lowest

The Prayagraj region, which includes 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh, recorded the lowest pass percentage of 78.05% among all 16 regions in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examination, the result of which was declared on Friday.

CBSE class 10th and 12th examination result declared today

The Trivandrum region was in first place with a pass percentage of 99.91%. This year, the overall pass percentage of the CBSE class 12 exam is 87.33%, a decline of 5.38% as compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 92.71%.

In the CBSE class 10 exam, the Prayagraj region stood at ninth position with a pass percentage of 92.55% among all 16 regions.

The Trivandrum region once again was in first place with a pass percentage of 99.91%. The Guwahati region with a pass percentage of 76.90% was at the bottom of the table. This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE class 10 exam is 93.12%, a decline of 1.28% compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 94.40%.

In the CBSE class 12 exam, the pass percentage for both girls and boys dropped this year as compared to last year. The girls' pass percentage is 90.68% while that of boys is 84.67%.

Overall, girls have done better than boys by 6.01%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 94.54% and boys 91.25%.

In CBSE class 10, too, the pass percentage of both girls and boys dropped this year as compared to last year. The girl's pass percentage is 94.25% while that of the boys is 92.27%. Overall, the girls have done better than boys by 1.98%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 95.21% and boys 93.80%.

In order to avoid unhealthy competition, the CBSE has neither declared a merit list of toppers nor has it awarded first, second and third divisions to its students.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated students, parents and teachers. In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who got success in the CBSE 10th and 12th exams. This success is a reflection of your talent, dedication and hard work. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future.”

CBSE Class 10 result 2023 Total students registered 21,84,117 Total Number of appeared students 21,65,805 Total Number of passed students 20,16,779 Pass percentage 93.12%

CBSE Class 12th result 2023 Total students registered 16,80,256 Total number of appeared students 16,60,511 Total number of passed candidates 14,50,174 Pass percentage 87.33%