CBSE Class 12 Results 2025: 3 UP students score 499 out of 500

Three Uttar Pradesh students scored 499 out of 500 to emerge among top scorers with a few others from across the country in the CBSE Class 12 2025 exams the result of which was declared on Tuesday. CBSE 12th Result 2025: Savi Jain of Shamli (Middle), Shlokaa Upadhyaya of Ghaziabad (Righ) and Karan Pilania from Meerut (Left) all scored 99.8 percent marks.(Combo image/Hand out)

Savi Jain of Shamli, Shlokaa Upadhyaya of Ghaziabad and Karan Pilania from Meerut all scored 99.8 percent marks.

All three attributed their success to regularity in attending school, browsing NCERT books and adhering to a strict time table. They said if a student attends all classroom lectures attentively, they can pass the exam with flying colours.

The pass percentage of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj region this time has remained lowest for the fourth year in a row.

Meanwhile, with 79.53 pass percentage, Prayagraj region, which covers 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh, remained at the bottom among all the 17 regions of the country prepared by the board.

The Noida region that covers a few of western U.P. district was placed at 16th place with 81.29%. Last year too, Noida held the same position with 80.27%. This year, the overall pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12 is 88.39%, an increase by 0.41% as compared to last year's 87.98 pass percentage.

Despite Prayagraj region students registering a marginal improvement in overall pass percentage as compared to last year's result, it is at the bottom of the list. This year the region pass percentage is 79.53% against last year's (2024) pass percentage of 78.25%.

In 2023 too, the region recorded lowest pass percentage of 78.05% among all 16 regions then in the CBSE Class 12 examination. And in 2022, this region notched a pass percentage of 83.71% which again was the lowest pass percentage among all the regions. The overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 exam in 2022 was 92.71%.

Repeating the trend, southern regions continue to secure top four spots with Vijayawada (99.60%), Trivandrum (99.32%), Chennai (97.39%) and Bengaluru (95.95%).

CBSE class 10 result: Prayagraj region slips to 15th place

In the CBSE Class 10 exam result, the Prayagraj region slipped to 15th rank with the pass percentage of 91.01%. In 2024, the region had secured the 11th spot with a pass percentage of 92.72% and in 2023, it was 92.55%. The Noida region, with 89.41% , is ranked 16th this year. It held the same rank in 2024 with 90.46%.

Once again, all the top four spots were taken by the southern region. Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly secured pass percentage of 99.79%, Bengaluru 98.90% and Chennai 98.71%). Guwahati, with a pass percentage of 88.14%, was the least scoring region.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 students had an overall pass percentage of 93.66% against 2024 when it was 93.06%, an increase by .06%. In 2023, it was pegged at 93.12% and in 2022 the pass percentage was 94.40%.

"To avoid unhealthy competition among students, the board has neither declared a merit list nor has it awarded any divisions to its students," said Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE controller of examination.