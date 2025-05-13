The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of CBSE Class Result 2025 on May 13, 2025. Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations can now check and download their results from the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Result 2025 OUT Live Updates CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 declared, details here

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results by entering their roll number in the space provided on the official website.

This year a total of 1704367 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 1692794 candidates have appeared it it. A total of 1496307 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 88.39%.

The CBSE conducted the Class 12 board examination from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The exam was conducted in single shifts from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on all days.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 results are available on a range of other websites too. These are as follows:

Alternatively, students can check their scores on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. For DigiLocker, students can simply follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of Digilocker. Click on login link and enter your registration details. Click on submit and your account will open. Click on the Class 12 result link available on the page. Enter your details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Whereas the following steps will help students to download their results from the official website.

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the home page, click on the CBSE Class 12 board Result 2025 link. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, along with the Class 12 results, the CBSE has also released the results of Class 10 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 1, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.