CBSE Result 2025 News Live: Where can students check 10th, 12th board results when out

CBSE Result 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the Class 10th and 12th results on its official website. When announced, students can check their results on cbse.gov.in. They will have to use their roll numbers, school numbers, admit card IDs and dates of birth to check the results....Read More

CBSE result 2025: Websites to check 10th, 12th marks

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in and

results.gov.in.

A message displayed on the DigiLocker website reads that the Class 10 and 12 CBSE board results will be announced soon. However, an official confirmation about the result date and time are awaited.

This year, CBSE Class 10 board exams started on February 15 and ended on March 1. The Clas 12 board examination was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Papers for both classes were held in single shifts from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all days.

This year, the CBSE has changed its post-result activities. Students can obtain photocopies of answer sheets before applying for verification/re-evaluation. In the previous system, students applied for verification of marks first, followed by applying for photocopies of answer sheets and then re-evaluation of their results.

“A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof. A candidate can apply for either Verification of marks or Re-evaluation or both as per due procedure after obtaining-photocopy of answer book,” CBSE said.