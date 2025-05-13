Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing today
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC or 10th result 2025 today, May 13. The Maharashtra SSC Results 2025 will be announced at 1 PM and after that, students can check their marks on the official websites. ...Read More
The board is expected to hold a press conference to declare the SSC results, following which result links will be activated on the official websites.
When announced, students who appeared for the Maharashtra 10th board exams can check their results on the official websites mentioned below:
Maharashtra SSC result 2025: List of official websites
- sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
- sscresult.mkcl.org
- results.digilocker.gov.in.
How to check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025?
- Click on the SSC result 2025 link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check the result.
MSBSHSE conducted the Class 10 board exam from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
In the result press conference, the board is expected to share key details like pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise result, and more.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Over 23,000 schools got 100% result last year
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Last year, students from 23,288 schools participated in the MSBSHSE 10th exam. A total of 9382 schools recorded 100 per cent results, meaning all students from these schools passed the Class 10 exam.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Knokan best-performing division, Nagpur at bottom last year
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Division-wise, Konkan was the best-performing division of MSBSHSE in the SSC examination last year, with a pass percentage of 99.01 per cent. On the other hand, Nagpur was at the bottom of the table with a pass rate of 94.73 per cent.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Login details required to check marks online
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: To check the MSBSHSE 10th result online, students need to use the following login information-
- Board exam roll number
- Mother's first name
Students can check their marks online from 1 pm onwards.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: 95.81% students passed SSC exam last year
Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: Last year, 1560154 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam, of whom 1549326 appeared and 148441 passed. The pass percentage was 95.81 per cent.
