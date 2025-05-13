Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing today

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: MSBSHSE to announce Class 10th results today, list of websites to check scores

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC or 10th result 2025 today, May 13. The Maharashtra SSC Results 2025 will be announced at 1 PM and after that, students can check their marks on the official websites. ...Read More

The board is expected to hold a press conference to declare the SSC results, following which result links will be activated on the official websites.

When announced, students who appeared for the Maharashtra 10th board exams can check their results on the official websites mentioned below:

Maharashtra SSC result 2025: List of official websites

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in sscresult.mkcl.org results.digilocker.gov.in.

How to check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025?

Open one of the official websites- sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org or results.digilocker.gov.in. Click on the SSC result 2025 link. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

MSBSHSE conducted the Class 10 board exam from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In the result press conference, the board is expected to share key details like pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise result, and more.