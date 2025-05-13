CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 released, here is how to check 12th scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the the CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Students who appeared in the CBSE Class 12 examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Results 2025 live updates CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 has been released. Know how students can check 12th scores. (Photo By Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times/Representative image)

Students will need to enter their roll number in the space provided on the official website to check the CBSE Class 10 results.

This year, 1704367 candidates registered for the exam and 1692794 appeared. Of these, 1496307 candidates passed.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 88.39 per cent.

The CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on a range of other websites too. These are as follows:

cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in cbse.nic.in results.gov.in.

The results will be made available on the DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Students can check their results on DigiLocker by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of Digilocker. Click on login link and enter your registration details. Click on submit and your account will open. Click on the Class 12 result link available on the page. Enter your details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the steps mentioned below can be followed to check the results on the official website.

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the home page, click on the CBSE Class 12 board Result 2025 link. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

CBSE conducted the CBSE Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The exam was conducted in single shifts from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on all days.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.