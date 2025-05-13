CBSE 10th Result 2025 Live: Class 10 results declared, direct link to be available soon at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the country can check the resultson the official website of CBSE Results at results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates who appeared can also check their results on CBSE's official website, which includes cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic. in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. The CBSE 10th results can also be checked on mobile apps—Digilocker, UMANG, and via SMS.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE Result at cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE Board Result 2025 link for Class 1o available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

CBSE Result 2025 OUT Live Updates

CBSE has announced Class 12 results on May 13, 2025. The overall pass percentage is 88.39%. Follow the blog for latest updates.