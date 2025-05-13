CBSE 10th Result 2025 Live: Class 10 results declared, direct link to be available soon at results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the country can check the resultson the official website of CBSE Results at results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates who appeared can also check their results on CBSE's official website, which includes cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic. in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. The CBSE 10th results can also be checked on mobile apps—Digilocker, UMANG, and via SMS....Read More
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE Result at cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Click on CBSE Board Result 2025 link for Class 1o available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.
CBSE Result 2025 OUT Live Updates
CBSE has announced Class 12 results on May 13, 2025. The overall pass percentage is 88.39%. Follow the blog for latest updates.
5 best performing states
Tamil Nadu, Kerala: 99.86%
Telangana: 99.83%
Andhra Pradesh: 99.73%
Goa: 99.41%
How many candidates placed in Compartment exams?
This year a total of 141353 candidates have been placed in Compartment examination.
Number of candidates scored 95%, 90%
Total number of candidates for 90% and above: 199944
Total number of candidates for 95% and above: 45516
CWSN pass percentage
Number of candidates registered: 9248
Number of candidates appeared: 9160
Number of candidates passed: 8795
Pass percentage: 96.02%
Institution wise pass percentage
JNV: 99.49%
KV: 99.45%
Independent: 94.17%
STSS: 91.53%
Govt: 89.26%
Govt Aided: 83.94%
Overall Delhi region pass percentage
This year in overall Delhi region, a total of 328701 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 327041 candidates have appeared in it. A total of 311138 candidates have passed the exam. The pass percentage is 95.14%.
Delhi West pass percentage
A total of 128572 candidates have registered from the Delhi-West region, out of which 127861 candidates have appeared for the exam. A total of 121776 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 95.24%.
Pass percentage of Delhi East
A total of 200129 candidates have registered from Delhi-East region out of which 199180 candidates have appeared for the exam. A total of 189362 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 95.07%.
Region wise pass percentage
Trivandrum, Vijaywada: 99.79%
Bengaluru: 98.90%
Chennai: 98.71%
Pune: 96.54%
Ajmer: 95.44%
List of websites to check Class 10th results
cbse.gov.in
results.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
umang.gov.in
Gender wise pass percentage
Girls: 95%
Boys: 92.63%
Transgender: 95%
Pass percentage this year
This year, the overall pass percentage is 93.66%, which is 0.06% higher than last year. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 93.60%.
Number of candidates appeared and passed
Number of candidates registered: 2385079
Number of candidates appeared: 2371939
Number of candidates passed: 2221636
Class 10 results declared
The Class 10 results have been declared.
Other official websites to check Class 10 results
Candidates who appeared can also check their results on CBSE's official website, which includes cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic. in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.
Where to check Class 10 result?
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the country can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE Results at results.cbse.nic.in.
