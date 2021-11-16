CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 begins today, important instructions here

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 from November 16 onwards. Candidates across the country will appear for the minor subjects examination from today onwards. The exam will be an objective type examination and the duration of this exam will be 90 minutes.

The exam will begin on November 16 and will end on December 30, 2021. The Board will provide 20 minutes reading time instead of 15 minutes. The examination will begin at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am keeping the winter season in consideration. Candidates can check the important instructions below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam 2021: Important Instructions

OMR sheets will be supplied to the exam centres and schools will be allowed to download the OMR sheets. Separate sheet will be provided at the examination centre for rough work to the students. Students will be allowed to carry only permitted items in the examination centre. All the students will satisfy themselves before entering into the exam centre that they are not carrying any article. After conduct of Term 1 examination, result in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be places in PASS, Compartment and Essential Repeat Category after term 1 exam. Final result will be declared after Term 2 examination. Centre school will not depute subject teachers for invigilation and evaluation to ensure fairness in the conduct of examination on the day of exam.