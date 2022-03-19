CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022 declared, Know how to check score card

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 12th term 1 result on the official website. All the concerned candidates can check the class 12th result through their respective schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “As informed just now , cbse has started sending performance of class XII students to schools. Students can contact their respective schools”.

CBSE class 10th examination will be held from November 30, 2021 to December 11, 2021 and the class 12th examination will be held from December 1 2021to December 22,2021.

The Term I examination comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The duration of the exam was be 90 minutes. The Term-II or the year-end examination will be held around April 2022 at the examination center fixed by the board. The paper will be of two hours duration and have questions of different formats.

This year, the CBSE did not make the class 12 scorecards available on the official website. Students must check with their school officials to collect their term 1 mark sheet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.