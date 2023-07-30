CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Websites to check Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce soon results of Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examinations held earlier this month. These results will be released on board websites: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment result 2023 live updates(HT File)

CBSE usually announces Compartment results within 10-15 days. The Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22 and the Class 12 Compartment exam took place on July 17.

Last year, Class 10 Compartment results were announced first and Class 10 results were declared a few days after that.

