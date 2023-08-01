CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: List of websites for Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: ‘Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examination results soon. If last year’s pattern is followed, Class 12 results will be announced first and Class 10 after that. CBSE Compartment result 2023 Class 10th, Class 12th live updates(HT file)

Students will get CBSE Compartment results on board websites: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. They have to use roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to download it.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22 and the Class 12 exam took place on July 17. Usually, this results are announced 10-15 days after the examination.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Compartment result.