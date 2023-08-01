CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 announced on results.cbse.nic.in, direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, August 1 announced results of Class 12 Compartment examination, 2023. Students can now go to cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in and check their scores using roll number, school number and admit card ID. They can also use the direct link given below. CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live updates. CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 announced on results.cbse.nic.in

Students are also advised to visit the main CBSE website: cbse.gov.in for further information related to Compartment results.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment theory exam was held on July 17 to give another chance to students to pass Class 12 who could not do it during the regular exam. Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22 and results are awaited.

CBSE conducted practical examinations for Compartment students from July 6 to July 20.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2023

Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

Next, click on the “Senior School (Class XII) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023”

Open the link for the Class 12 Compartment result.

Enter your credentials and log in.

On the next page, check your result.

Download the page for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON