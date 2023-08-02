CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10 results awaited
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Students will get their scores on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 Compartment examination results soon. Results of Class 12 Compartment exam was declared on August 1 and as per past trends, Class 10 results are expected shortly. It will be out on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Students will be able to check their individual scores using roll number, school number and admit card ID.
CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22, 2023. When available, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.
- Aug 02, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Official websites for Class 10 CBSE Compartment results
Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment results on these websites once declared:
- results.cbse.nic.in.
- cbseresults.nic.in.
- Aug 02, 2023 10:45 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2023 expected soon
CBSE is going to announce Class 10 Compartment examination results soon. Class 12 results were declared on August 2 and usually, Class 10 results are declared within a few days.