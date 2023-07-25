Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Compartment Results 2023 in due course of time. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Compartment Results 2023: How to check Class 10, 12 results at cbse.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 17 and July 22, 2023 and Class 12 compartment examination was conducted on July 17, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

CBSE Compartment Results 2023: How to check Class 10, 12 results

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Compartment Results 2023 for Class 10, 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The practical examination was conducted from July 6 to July 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

