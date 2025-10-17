Edit Profile
    CBSE releases practical exam dates for winter bound schools, check SOPs & guidelines

    CBSE has released practical exam dates for winter bound schools. The Board has released SOPs and guidelines for the practical exams. 

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 10:09 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the practical exam dates for winter bound schools. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    The practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment for the session 2025-26 for both classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025.

    The Board has issued guidelines for winter-bound schools who will conduct the practical examinations in respect of their schools:

    Schools will have to prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the school whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to appear for these practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment.

    The Class 10 internal assessment will only be conducted once, hence all schools should fill the IA marks for all candidates during the time schedule mentioned.

    The marks of practical exams will be uploaded from the date of the state of the practical examinations. The uploading of marks shall be completed by last date of practical examinations. While uploading the marks, the School Principal, the Internal Examiner and the External Examiner shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded.

    The internal assessments for regular students shall be conducted by the schools themselves as per the curriculam of the subject concerned. The internal assessment for all regular candidates will only be conducted once and the same marks will be applicable for candidates, who wish to appear for the second board examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

    Official Notice Here

