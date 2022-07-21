CBSE Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10th results date, time latest updates
- CBSE 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 results on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Live updates here.
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce board exam results for Class 10 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The board will announce term 2 and final results together. When published, students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.
In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 09:17 AM
CBSE 10th results 2022: Contact your school for DigiLocker pin
Students who want to download digital copies of their mark sheets and certificates should contact their schools and ask for their DigiLocker pints. CBSE has introduced this pin number as an added security measure.
-
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 08:49 AM
CBSE results 2022: What is Pariksha Sangam portal
Ahead of CBSE results, the board has launched the ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal which, according to it, will act as an one stop destination for all exam related activities. Go to cbse.gov.in to check it.
-
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 08:23 AM
CBSE 10th result 2022: Where can students check result date, time
Students can check CBSE 10th results date and time on cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.
-
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 08:11 AM
CBSE results 2022: Where to check mark sheets
Official board websites:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
Other sites:
- digilocker.gov.in
- results.gov.in
Apps:
- DigiLocker
- UMANG
SMS: To be informed shortly
-
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 08:07 AM
ICSE results out. When is CBSE 10th results?
As CBSE students wait for their board exam results, CISCE has already published their Class 10 (ICSE) board exam results on cisce.org.
-
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 07:58 AM
CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 live updates
CBSE will most likely announce Class 10 and Class 12 results by July on its official website. Students will get prior information regarding result date and time on the board website, cbseresults.nic.in and on social media pages of the board.