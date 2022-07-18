CBSE Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exams along with final results combining marks of term 1 and term 2 soon. A senior board official had earlier this month said CBSE results will be announced in time, and likely by July end. An official confirmation on CBSE 10th, 12th results date and time is awaited.

Students will get prior information regarding CBSE results date and time on the board website and on social media. When announced, they can go to cbseresults.nic.in and login with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets.

Meanwhile, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 board exam results.

In addition to the board website, results will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in.