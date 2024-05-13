CBSE Results 2024: Prayagraj records lowest pass percentage in 12th results, does relatively well in Class 10

Students of Prayagraj have improved their pass percentage as compared to last year. However, it still recorded the lowest pass percentage among all 17 regions and is at the bottom of the table in the CBSE Class 12 results declared today. CBSE Class 10 and 12 results live updates CBSE Results 2024: Prayagraj ranked lowest in CBSE 12th results, whereas it did relatively well in 10th.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year in CBSE Class 12 exams, students from Prayagraj recorded a pass percentage of 78.25%, a marginal increase of 0.20% compared to last year’s 78.05%.

The CBSE Class 12 national pass percentage is pegged at 87.98%. The pass percentage of students from Prayagraj is 9.73% less than the national average.

Noida is placed at 16th position among all the 17 regions with 80.27%, slightly better than Prayagraj region.

Four southern regions notched the top 4 places in the CBSE class 12 examination. As usual Trivandrum region is in first place with a pass percentage of 99.91%, Vijayawada placed second with 99.04%, Chennai third with 98.47%, and Bengaluru fourth at 96.95%.

In the CBSE class 10 exam, Prayagraj stood at 11th position among all 17 regions of UP with a pass percentage of 92.72%, as compared to last year when it was 92.55% - an increase of 0.17%. Noida, with 90.46%, is placed at 16th position.

The top four positions among all 17 regions were held by four southern regions. The first spot was bagged by Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 99.75%, followed by Vijayawada at 99.60%, Chennai at 99.30%, and Bengaluru at 99.26%.

Guwahati recorded a pass percentage of 77.94% and is placed at the bottom of the table.

The overall pass percentage of CBSE class 10 is 93.60%, an increase of 0.48% from last year’s 93.12%. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40%.

CBSE, meanwhile, has neither declared a toppers’ list nor has it awarded first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.