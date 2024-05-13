The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the results of Class 10 board examinations, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.6, which is marginally higher than last year’s tally of 93.12%. CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates CBSE Class 10 results declared, 93.6% pass, girls perform better than boys

The number of 90% and 95% scorers also increased in comparison to last year. While the number of students scoring 90% and above marks in all subjects increased to 2116145 this year from last year’s tally of 195799, those scoring 95% and above also rose from 44297 last year to 47983 this year.

According to the CBSE, 2238827 students appeared in the Class 12 examination this year, out of which 2095467 passed.

Girls performed better than boys by 2.04%. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.75% and 92.71% for boys. The pass percentage among transgender students increased this year at 91.3% against 90% last year.

In region-wise performance, Thiruvananthapuram performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.75%, followed by Vijayawada (99.6%), Chennai (99.3%), Bengaluru (99.26%), Ajmer (97.1%), and Pune (96.46%). The pass percentage remained lowest in the Guwahati region at 77.94%.

The pass percentage of Delhi east stood at 94.45% and Delhi west at 94.18%, respectively. The overall pass percentage of Delhi region recorded at 94.35%.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.09% each, followed by private schools (94.54%).

Meanwhile, the board continued with the practice of withholding a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It said it will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks.