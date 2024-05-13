The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the Class 12 examination results with the overall pass percentage increasing by 0.65 percentage points compared to last year; and marking an increase in the number of students scoring 90% and 95% in all subjects. CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live CBSE class 12 results: Marginal increase in pass percentage; 95% scorers soar

The overall pass percentage this year is 87.98% compared to 87.33% last year. The board attributes the increase to changes made in examination patterns this year.

“This shows the students were well prepared for competency based question papers as this year 40% competency based questions were asked in the examinations,” the board said.

CBSE had revamped its assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 by introducing more competency-based questions in the examination papers, and reducing the weightage given to short and long answer type questions. The move was a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and stands in alignment with competency-focused education.

The number of 90% and 95% scorers also increased in comparison to last year. While the number of students scoring 90% and above marks in all subjects increased to 116145 this year from last year’s tally of 112838, those scoring 95% and above also rose from 22622 last year to 24068 this year.

According to the CBSE, 1621224 students appeared in the Class 12 examination this year, out of which 1426420 passed.

Girls performed better than boys by 6.4%. The overall pass percentage of girls is 91.52% and 85.12% for boys. The pass percentage among transgender students decreased this year at 50% against 60% last year.

In region-wise performance, Thiruvananthapuram performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Vijayawada (99.04%), Chennai (98.47%), Bengaluru (96.95%), and Delhi West (95.68%), Delhi East at (94.51%) and Chandigarh (91.09%), and The pass percentage remained lowest in the Prayagraj region at 78.25%.

The Central Tibetan School Administration performed the best with an overall pass percentage at 99.23% followed by (98.9%), and Kendriya Vidyalayas (98.81%).

Meanwhile, the board continued with the practice of withholding a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It said it will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks.