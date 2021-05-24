Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE starts tele-counselling for 10th, 12th students and their parents
board exams

CBSE starts tele-counselling for 10th, 12th students and their parents

CBSE has started its annual Tele counseling facility for Class 10 and Class 12 students and their parents.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Counselling facility will be available on this toll free number between 9:30am and 5:30pm from Monday to Friday.(HT file)

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students and their parents can call on the Toll-Free number 1800 11 8004 for counseling in case they need help.

Counselling facility will be available on this toll free number between 9:30am and 5:30pm from Monday to Friday. Twenty-four principals, counselors from the CBSE-affiliated schools across India and experts will be available on this number to help needy students and parents.

CBSE has taken several new initiatives to help its students and their parents during this pandemic. Manual on Mental health and wellness, Dost for life app and series of webinars for psychosocial well-being and mental wellness of students, teachers, and parents are some of such initiatives.

Earlier this month, the board launched CBSE Dost For Life app, for the psychological counseling of students and parents. Eighty-three experts are available on the CBSE Dost Life app.

