CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for private candidates released, download link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 for private candidates. Candidates who will appear for the CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 examination can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin on April 26, 2022 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Private candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022</strong>

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

On the home page click on Admit Card for private candidates link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to select an option- Application no, Previous Roll number and year, Candidate name.

Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.

The CBSE Term 2 admit card for Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and take a print out for future references.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.