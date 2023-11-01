CBSE, UP, Bihar Board Exams 2024: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 date sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are expected to hold final exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in February. UP board and CBSE have officially mentioned that their exams will begin in February and BSEB has been conducting it in the same month for many years. Students can check below updates on board exam date sheets, important websites and more. CBSE, UP, Bihar Board Exams 2024: Check updates on board exam date sheets(PTI File)

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024 dates

Along with results of 2023 board exams, CBSE announced that exams for the next two batches will commence on February 15. Later, the board informed that Class 10, 12 final exams will begin on February 15, will continue for around 55 days and are likely to get over by April 10, 2024.

The board has also announced practical exam dates for winter bound schools and released sample question papers along with marking schemes. Detailed time tables will be released on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

The board usually releases theory/written exam date sheets or time tables around 1 to 1.5 months before the first day of examination. Last year, these were released in December-end. Exams for both classes started on February 15. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 while Class 12 exams continued till April 5.

UPMSP UP board exams 2024 dates

UPMSP will hold Class 10 (High School) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exams in February. Practical exams for these classes will take place between January 21 and February 5. These information are mentioned in the annual calendar of the board. Detailed date sheets are awaited on upmsp.edu.in.

For next year, a total of 55,08,206 students have registered for final exams in UP, 3,76,428 less than 2023.

BSEB Bihar board exams 2024 dates

Though not confirmed by the board yet, Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) final exams in Bihar are usually held in the month of February. In 2023, the Matric examination was conducted from February 14 to 22 and the Inter examination was held from February 1 to 11.

Date sheets for the 2023 exams were issued in December, 2022, around 1.5-2 months ahead of exams. Candidates will get date sheets on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on the board’s official social media pages – Facebook and X (previously Twitter).

