CGBSE 12th Results 2021 Live: CG board 12th results declared, direct link

CGBSE 12th Results 2021 has been released today on the official websites at 12 noon. The board has registered 97% pass. The results are available on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. A total of 2.71 lakh students had appeared for the CG board exams which was held in an open book format this year as the board could not hold the exams in a traditional way due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Instead of cancelling the board exams like CBSE, CISCE and other state boards the state government decided to conduct the exam in a non-traditional way.

CGBSE Students were asked to write the papers from their homes instead of going to exam centres. The answer copies were deposited in the schools after the exam was over.