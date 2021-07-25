CGBSE 12th Results 2021 Live: CG board 12th results declared, direct link
- CGBSE 12th Results 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th result has been declared today on the official website cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE result can be checked using roll number.
CGBSE 12th Results 2021 has been released today on the official websites at 12 noon. The board has registered 97% pass. The results are available on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. A total of 2.71 lakh students had appeared for the CG board exams which was held in an open book format this year as the board could not hold the exams in a traditional way due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
Instead of cancelling the board exams like CBSE, CISCE and other state boards the state government decided to conduct the exam in a non-traditional way.
CGBSE Students were asked to write the papers from their homes instead of going to exam centres. The answer copies were deposited in the schools after the exam was over.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 12:10 PM
CGBSE 12th result declared at cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE 12th Results 2021 have been released today on the official websites at 12 noon. State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam has announced the result today at board office in Raipur.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 12:06 PM
CGBSE 12th result: No merit list this year
It is likely that the CGBSE board will not release the merit list this year as the exam was held in open book format.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 12:01 PM
CGBSE 12th result can be checked online
CGBSE 12th result can be checked at
cgbse.nic.in
https://results.cg.nic.in/
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 12:01 PM
CGBSE 12th result press conference to begin soon
State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will release the CGBSE 12th result soon through online mode.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:55 AM
CGBSE result to be released at cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh board will release class 12 results for all three stream at cgbse.nic.in
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:47 AM
CGBSE result soon
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:44 AM
CGBSE 12th board result 2021: Easy steps to check result
Students can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in
On the home page, click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021’
Enter your roll number and date of birth to log-in
Your CGBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen
Take print out of the results for your future references.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:37 AM
CGBSE Chhattisgarh result 2021: Keep your admit card handy
Students are suggested to be ready with their admit cards to download the CGBSE 12th result. The roll number and date of birth mentioned in the hall ticket has to be enter in the login page to check their results. The results will be declared at 12 noon today.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:30 AM
CGBSE 12th result 2021: 30 minutes left for the board exam result to be declared
Education minister of state will announce the CGBSE 12th results at 12 noon through a virtual conference.
Students can log in at cgbse.nic.in to check CGBSE 12th result.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:28 AM
Chhattisgarh board 12th result 2021: Tikesh Vaishnav had topped last year
In class 12 exam, Tikesh Vaishnav had secured top position with 97.80 % marks, followed by Shreya Agrawal who had scored 97 per cent.
The third slot was occupied by Tannu Yadav from Takahatpur in Bilaspur who scored 96.60 %.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:28 AM
CGBSE 12th result 2021: 16 students were in top 10 list last year
In 2020, out of 2,75,736 students a total of 16 students were placed in the merit list. The result was declared on June 23. Over 78% pass was registered by the CGBSE.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:26 AM
CGBSE 12th result 2021: Last year the result was declared on June 23
In 2020, the CGBSE 12th result was announced on June 23. Over 78% students had passed the exam in 2020. A total of 2,75,736 students had appeared for the exam.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:24 AM
CGBSE 12th result: Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam would announce the result
Like previous year. state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam would announce the board exam performance along with other education department officials.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:17 AM
In 2020, 78.59% students had passed CGBSE 12th result
In CGBSE 12th result 2020, the total pass percentage of students who appeared in class 12 exam was 78.59 per cent. In class 12, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 82.02 per cent as against 74.70 per cent of boys.
In class 10, the pass percentage was 73.62%. In class 10 also, girls outshone boys with the pass percentage of 76.28 per cent while the pass percentage for boys stood at 70.53 %.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:12 AM
CGBSE 12th result 2021: How to recheck marks
Soon after the result is out, candidates may wish to know how to apply for rechecking. It is likely that the Board will conduct a special exam for those who are not satisfied with their board exam marks.
Details regarding this will be announced after the result is out
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:08 AM
CG board 12th result 2021: How to download result related documents
The result document will be available on the official website of the Board. Students have to login to cgbse.nic.in with their board registration number and download the result copy.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:07 AM
CGBSE 12th result 2021: Know about DigiLocker
Chhattisgarh board 10th result is expected soon. Students can have direct access to important documents like marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and skill certificates by logging in to the DigiLocker account.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:06 AM
CGBSE 12th result 2021: Know how to obtain marksheet, pass certificate
After the CGBSE 12th results are out, students can collect their marksheet, pass certificate and other document from the school.
Or else students can check with the school and then download their documents directly from DigiLocker. To access documents in DigiLocker, candidates have to create an account using aadhaar card details.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:05 AM
CGBSE 12th result to be declared soon
CGBSE 12th result will be declared at 12 noon. "Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational Course Main Examination Result 2021 will be released online on July 25 at 12 noon by School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam through video conferencing," an official statement said.
"Secretary of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Prof. VK Goyal said that the results of the examination will be available on the board's website https://www.cgbse.nic.in/ and https://results.cg.nic.in," the statement adds.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:02 AM
CGBSE class 12 result today: CBSE 12th result to be announced this month
Students who are studying in schools affiliated to CBSE and were supposed to appear for board exams but could not appear due to COVID-19 pandemic will also get the result by July 31.
CISCE had released its class 10 and class 12 results on July 24.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 11:01 AM
CGBSE result 2021 in a new format
This year the board exam result will be released in a new way. Unlike previous years where the board exam was held at exam centres, this year the CGBSE has conducted the exam in a different way as it was not possible to hold exams at centres due to COVID-19.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 10:59 AM
CGBSE result 2021 for class 12th: Know about college admission process
Admission to undergraduate courses will begin in the last week of July or latest by August 1. The admission process will conclude on September 30 and the classes will commence on October 1, as per the new UGC guidelines.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 10:59 AM
CGBSE 12th result 2021: Know how to check
CGBSE 12th result 2021 can be checked following the steps below:
Go to the official website cgbse.nic.in
Click on the links available to check CGBSE 12th result 2021
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The results will be displayed on the screen
Download the result copy
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 10:56 AM
CGBSE 12th result time
"Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational Course Main Examination Result 2021 will be released online on July 25 at 12 noon by School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam through video conferencing," an official statement said regarding the CGBSE 12th result date and time.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 10:55 AM
CGBSE board 12the result hosting websites
CGBSE 12th result 2021: List of official websites to check result
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 10:54 AM
Chhattisgarh 12th exam was held in a different way this year
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, when many state boards, CBSE and CISCE had cancelled the class 12th board exam Chhattisgarh government decided to conduct it, in a non-traditional way.
Students were given answer copies and were asked to write the paper in their home.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 10:50 AM
CGBSE result: Close to 2.5 lakh students to receive result today
Close to 2.5 lakh students in science, arts and commerce stream will receive the Chhattisgarh class 12th result today.
-
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 10:48 AM
CGBSE 12th result today
CGBSE class 12 result will be released today at 12 noon, the Chhattisgarh board of secondary education has confirmed.