CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 declared, list of websites for marks

CGBSE class 12th result will be released today at 12 noon. The Chhattisgarh class 12 result will be released on official websites of the Board and the websites which have been approved by it to host results.

CGBSE 12th result live updates

"Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational Course Main Examination Result 2021 will be released online on July 25 at 12 noon by School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam through video conferencing," an official statement said.

CGBSE 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

"Secretary of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Prof. VK Goyal said that the results of the examination will be available on the board's website https://www.cgbse.nic.in/ and https://results.cg.nic.in," the statement adds.

Direct link for CGBSE 12th results

CGBSE 12th result 2021: List of official websites to check result

https://www.cgbse.nic.in/

https://results.cg.nic.in

This year, exams have been held in a different way in Chhattisgarh. Instead of cancelling the board exams like CBSE, CISCE and other state boards the state government decided to conduct the exam in a non-traditional way. Students were asked to write the papers from their homes instead of going to exam centres. The answer copies were deposited in the schools after the exam was over.