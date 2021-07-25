Home / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 declared, list of websites for marks
CGBSE 12th result 2021 today: List of websites to check
CGBSE 12th result 2021 today: List of websites to check
board exams

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 declared, list of websites for marks

  • CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 result 2021: CGBSE class 12th result will be released today at 12 noon. The Chhattisgarh class 12 result will be released on official websites of the Board and the websites which have been approved by it to host results.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:17 PM IST

CGBSE class 12th result will be released today at 12 noon. The Chhattisgarh class 12 result will be released on official websites of the Board and the websites which have been approved by it to host results.

CGBSE 12th result live updates

"Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational Course Main Examination Result 2021 will be released online on July 25 at 12 noon by School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam through video conferencing," an official statement said.

CGBSE 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

"Secretary of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Prof. VK Goyal said that the results of the examination will be available on the board's website https://www.cgbse.nic.in/ and https://results.cg.nic.in," the statement adds.

Direct link for CGBSE 12th results

CGBSE 12th result 2021: List of official websites to check result

https://www.cgbse.nic.in/

https://results.cg.nic.in

This year, exams have been held in a different way in Chhattisgarh. Instead of cancelling the board exams like CBSE, CISCE and other state boards the state government decided to conduct the exam in a non-traditional way. Students were asked to write the papers from their homes instead of going to exam centres. The answer copies were deposited in the schools after the exam was over.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh results highlights chhattisgarh results
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.