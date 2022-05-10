CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 expected in 3-4 days: Official

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE is expected to release CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 in next 3 to 4 days. The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 will be declared either on May 13 or May 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State government Principal Secretary, Alok Shukla said that the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 are expected to be declared in 3-4 days. To check the result, candidates will have to keep their admit card handy. The result can be checked by following these simple steps given below.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

Click on CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CGBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022. The Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CGBSE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from Ritesh Mishra in Raipur)