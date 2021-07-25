CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th result today, here's direct link to check

The Chhattisgarh school education board, CGBSE, will release the class 12th result today. Students can check the result on official websites 12 pm onwards, the CGBSE has said.

The CGBSE 12th result will be available 12 noon onwards.

CGBSE 12th result 2021 direct link

"Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational Course Main Examination Result 2021 will be released online on July 25 at 12 noon by School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam through video conferencing. Secretary of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Prof. VK Goyal said that the results of the examination will be available on the board's website https://www.cgbse.nic.in/ and https://results.cg.nic.in," an official statement says.

With this, Chhattisgarh will be among few state boards to have completed all formalities of board exams. CGBSE had release the class 10 results in May. This year, board exams could not be held in the state due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. Students took the exam in their respective homes, instead of going to exam centres.

How to check CGBSE 12th result 2021

Visit official website of CG Board at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the links available to check CGBSE 12th result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON