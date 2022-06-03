CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022: CG State Open School result out, direct link here

Chhattisgarh State Open School has declared CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022. The CG State Open School result has been declared for both Class 10, 12 on June 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of CGSOS on sos.cg.nic.in.

The CG SOS Class 10, 12 open school exams were held in April and May. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check Class 10 result&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check Class 12 result&nbsp;</strong>

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CGSOS on sos.cg.nic.in.

Click on CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the result through the official site of CGSOS.

