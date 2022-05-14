Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: CGBSE result releasing today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be declared today, May 14, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of CGBSE from 12 noon. 
Published on May 14, 2022 09:27 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on May 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 exams can check the CGBSE result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. The result can also be checked on the other  official website results.cg.nic.in. 

This year the Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 and Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Around 8 lakh students are expected to have appeared for the CGBSE Board exams this year. Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates here 

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
  • Click on Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

cgbse.nic.in cgbse board exam result
