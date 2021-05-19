Home / Education / Board Exams / Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. Here's how to check.
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 on May 19, 2021. The Class 10 result has been declared online through video conferencing. Students of Class 10 who were waiting for the result can check their result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

A total of 4.6 lakh students of Class 10 will check their results on the official website. The steps to check the results given below for students to follow.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

• Click on Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board had cancelled the CGBSE Class 10 examination due to the pandemic. The results will be calculated on the basis of the alternative method adopted by the board. Class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of assignments and also on the performance of students during online classes.

