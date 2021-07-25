Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th result today: Know how to check

The Chhattisgarh school education board, CGBSE, will release the class 12 result today. The Board has officially announced this and has said that the CGBSE 12th result will be available for students on the website 12 noon onwards.

CGBSE had release the class 10 results in May. This year, board exams could not be held in the state due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. Students took the exam in their respective homes, instead of going to exam centres.

CGBSE 12th result direct link

CGBSE 12th result 2021: Know How to check

Go to the official website cgbse.nic.in

Click on the links available to check CGBSE 12th result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen