Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th result 2023 out at sos.cg.nic.in, link here

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the open school results for classes 10 and 12 today, November 3, 2023. The board has announced the results for September-October-2023. Candidates can download the results from the official website at sos.cg.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the results using their roll number.

CGSOS Chattisgarh Open School result 2023: How to download

CGSOS announces September-October-2023 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To download the Chattisgarh CGSOS open school result 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CGSOS at sos.cg.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Enter the roll number and captcha

Submitting the details will display the exam results.

Download the results and take a printout of the same for future reference.