CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 at chseodisha.nic.in, get link

Published on Aug 08, 2022 04:48 PM IST
CHSE has announced the arts stream class Plus 2 result on August 8 at 4 pm. The direct link to check arts result is given below. 
CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 at chseodisha.nic.in, get link(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced the arts stream class 12th result on August 8 at 4 pm. Candidates can check the check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates

This year over 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check the result CHSE class 12th arts result

Direct link to check Vocational result 

Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream

Enter registration number and roll number

CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Take Print out for future use.

