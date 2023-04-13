Council of Higher Secondary Education will release CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 by May end. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream examination can check their results through the official site of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 to be out by May end: Minister Samir R Dash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash has informed that the Class 12 evaluation process will get over by May 7, 2023. The results of Class 12 for all streams will be available by end of May, 2023.

CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for Science stream and March 2 for Commerce and Arts stream. Class 12 Science and Commerce stream exam concluded on April 4 and Arts stream exam concluded on April 5, 2023 across the state at various exam centres.

In 2022, the Odisha Class 12 result was announced on August 8. Over 3,21,508 students had appeared for the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. The pass percentage of Science was 94.12 percent, Commerce was 89.2 percent and Arts was 82.10 percent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of CHSE Odisha.