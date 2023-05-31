Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023 by June 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Class 12 Arts stream board examination can check the results on the official site of CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023 shortly, to be out by June 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CHSE President said that the Plus 2 Arts results will be declared very shortly. The results will be declared by June 8, 2023.

This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Orissa Results at orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha.