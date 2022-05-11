CISCE ISC history semester 2 exam 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper

CISCE ISC history semester 2 exam 2022: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the ISC history examination on Wednesday, May 12. Here is what students said after the paper:

Students in Lucknow on Tuesday found ISC History paper to be a standard and balanced paper. They were able to complete it on time. According to students it was a standard question paper and most of the questions were set within the scope of the syllabus prescribed.

Tripti, an art stream student of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straight forward and as per the ISC standards.

Prabhat, another student exclaimed the questions were well answered in our copies. Rashi Gupta said the paper was easy and well framed but very lengthy.

Dhirendra singh, senior History teacher claimed that the paper was moderate and good for average ones too. Headmistress Richa ahuja was delighted seeing the happy faces of the art students.

Nancy, Megha, Medhavi all from City Montessori School, Aliganj campus 1, Lucknow said, "The questions were not direct but they could do it well."

According to Shuchi Tewari, the History teacher, most of the topics were covered in their Pre board exam, so they were very well prepared. It is expected that an average student also will be able to score good marks.

Senior Principal Jyoti Kashyap and Principal Ms Shivani Singh were happy to see the overall positive response of the students after months of hard work.