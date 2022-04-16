CISCE term 2 admit cards: ICSE, ISC hall tickets expected soon at cisce.org

The admit cards for the ICSE and ISC semester 2 examinations 2022 are expected to be released soon by the Council for Indian School Certificate of Examination (CISCE). The CISCE 10th and 12th hall tickets will be available on the official website, cisce.org, once they are released. Students can download their admit card through their roll number/date of birth to access their CISCE ISC and ICSE admit card.

The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 tests will begin on April 26, 2022, whereas the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam will begin on April 25, 2022. The ICSE semester 2 examinations will end on May 23, 2022, while the ISC semester exams will end on June 13, 2022.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2022: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

Look for the ICSE, ISE admit card link

Enter all the required details

Your admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.