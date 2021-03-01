Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8
board exams

CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Around 81,000 students appeared for ISC exams and around 1.84 lakh students took the ICSE board exams.(HT File)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," said Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary.

The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.

ICSE datesheet (CISCE)

"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July· The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," Arathoon added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra: Covid cases increase, so does anxiety about Class 10 exams

CBSE to hold training sessions for schools on restructured affiliation process

Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link

Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be held: Varsha Gaikwad

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISC exam 2021 datesheet (CISCE)

The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.

Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.

As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icse exam cisce board exams board examinations
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP