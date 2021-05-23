Home / Education / Board Exams / Class 12 board exams: Jharkhand CM seeks opinion of parents, teachers & students
Class 12 board exams: Jharkhand CM seeks opinion of parents, teachers & students

Class 12 board exams: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday has sought suggestions from students, parents and teachers regarding the upcoming board examinations for class 12 (intermediate) this year in view of the Covid pandemic.
By Sanjoy Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on April 17 had postponed the board examinations for class 10 (Matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate), which was scheduled from May 4 to May 21, in view of soaring cases of Covid-19 in the state.(PTI file)

"I want to know the opinions of state’s parents, teachers and students studying in class 12 (intermediate) on the board examination this year,” chief minister said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

He said that the opinions would help him to present the thoughts, suggestions and problems of parents, teachers and students properly in the meeting to be held with the government of India.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on April 17 had postponed the board examinations for class 10 (Matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate), which was scheduled from May 4 to May 21, in view of soaring cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The JAC officials had said that they would issue fresh examination schedule after reviewing the Covid situation on June 1.

However, the education department is now contemplating to cancel the class 10 board examinations in light of the decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The decision in this regard is likely to be taken in meeting on June 1.

More than 4.31 students are expected to take matric examinations, while over 3.32 students likely to appear in intermediate examinations this year.

On chief minister’s tweet, students, parents and teachers are divided in their opinions. Most of them have demanded cancellation of the examinations, while section of people in twitter has demanded for holding the examinations

Aniket Sharma has replied on the CM’s tweet, “Honorable chief minister sir I request you to cancel the board examination because the third wave is coming which will affect more to children and a new threat of black fungus is also there.”

Muzammil has suggested conducting the examination online. “Covid-19 has given a chance to better the online education system. An examination link could be created where students could appear in the examinations by sitting at home.

