Home / Education / Board Exams / Class 12 board exams: Open book mode among suggestions by ABVP to Pokhriyal
board exams

Class 12 board exams: Open book mode among suggestions by ABVP to Pokhriyal

RSS-affiliated ABVP has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to consider novel modes of conducting Class 12 board exams, including open book mode and remote examinations using registered posts.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:32 AM IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) urged the Union minister to consider the safety and security of students before holding exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT File)

RSS-affiliated ABVP has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to consider novel modes of conducting Class 12 board exams, including open book mode and remote examinations using registered posts.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) urged the Union minister to consider the safety and security of students before holding exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the prevailing situation, novel modes of conducting the pending exams like open book examinations, remote examinations using registered posts and exams for major subjects can be explored for conducting exams with physical distancing in coming July- August. A number of state governments are already adopting similar creative approaches," it said.

ABVP believes that the central government as well as various state governments should avoid hasty options and arrive at a decision only after giving sufficient thought to the safety and future of the affected students, it said.

"Given the steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the pending examinations may be organized on a relatively shorter timescale in the months of July-August, 2021 while observing the physical-distancing norms and all other public health guidelines," it said.

In the suggestions addressed to Pokhriyal, the ABVP has recommended that the evaluation of final year students of various colleges and universities be done on the basis of reduced syllabi.

It can be also done by increasing the number of centres for holding one-day entrance examinations for admission into reputed colleges and universities in the months of July-August and increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres on the university-premises as well as increasing the number of seats in various medical courses from July-August 2021, it suggested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board examinations cbse boards cbse class 12 exam coronavirus covid-19 abvp
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP