Class 12 Results by July 31: SC approves CBSE, ICSE marking scheme with changes

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave prima facie approval of the objective scheme submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) for awarding marks to Class 12 exams after the same stood cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme was found lacking of dispute resolution mechanism for students aggrieved by the assessment under the scheme and timeline for result announcement and holding of optional exam. The two Boards agreed to incorporate it in the scheme. A final order in thie regard will be passed on Monday.

The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said, "After perusing the scheme we have no reservation to accept the same and permit the Boards to proceed on that basis."

The scheme submitted by CBSE will assess students based on their performance not just in Class 12 but also in Class 10 and Class 11.

Appearing for Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that 30 per cent weightage will be given to best three subjects in Class 10, 30 per cent weightage to Class 11 performance and 40 per cent to Class 12 performance. The assessment for Class 12 will be based on unit tests, mid term exam and Pre Boards results.

Based on the assessment scheme a Results Committee will be formed headed by Principal of that school and two senior PGT teachers of that school along with two PGT teachers of neighbouring school. To ensure there is rationalization of marks awarded by schools, the AG submitted that the past three years performance will be taken into account.

This scheme was devised by a 13-member expert panel constituted by CBSE on June 4, a day after the Supreme Court fixed a two-week deadline for the Centre to come up with a "well defined objective assessment" Scheme.

The CISCE also submitted its assessment scheme for Class 12 to the Court. Senior advocate JK Das appearing for CISCE said they would also assess students based on performance in Class 10, 11 and 12 by taking the best marks awarded in these years. For rationalization of marks awarded by individual schools, the historical performance of past six years will be taken.

While CISCE scheme specified about announcing results by July 31, AG Venugopal said that CBSE will also announce by that date. The same will be incorporated in the scheme, he added. On specifying timeline for optional physical exam, AG said that is not possible till "Covid vanishes completely". The bench insisted on putting an outer limit subject to situation prevailing at that time.

The Centre took the decision of cancelling the Class 12 CBSE Board exams in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even CISCE followed suit by cancelling the Class 12 exams.

Nearly 14.5 lakh students of Class 12 registered with CBSE keenly awaited the scheme based on which they would be awarded marks.

The decision to cancel the examinations this year was informed to the Court on June 3 in a PIL proceeding filed by advocate Mamta Sharma. The PIL sought cancellation of the Class 12 CBSE and CISCE exams and demanded a well defined objective assessment criteria to be put in place to enable declaration of results next month.

Sharma expressed her satisfaction with the scheme of CBSE and ICSE. The Court heard an application by UP Parents association demanding physical examination. The bench allowed the association to respond to the two schemes but maintained, "We have accepted the in-principle decision taken by the Boards to cancel the exams. There is no rolling back from that decision." For those students who want to give the exam, optional exam is provided under the scheme, the bench added.

The Court also took up another petiton filed by a group of parents led by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai demanding cancellation of State Board Class 12 exams in wake of pandemic. The petition informed that out of 28 states, only four states had not cancelled exams. They are Assam, Punjab, Tripura and AP. The Court allowed the petitioner to serve the petition on the counsels for these four states.

These petitions will be considered on Monday. Along with this petition, an application moved against Kerala will also be heard. The application challenges the decision of Kerala government to hold physical examination for Class 11.

On April 14, CBSE cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed examinations for Class 12. Similar orders were passed by CISCE too that were challenged before the top Court.