CUET 2022: Board exam score must; Students can apply for more than 1 university

Board exam scores will be considered as an eligibility condition for appearing in the Common University Entrance Test CUET 2022, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said Monday.

Answering a question by Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor in the Lok Sabha, the minister further informed that students can apply for multiple central universities with one single application form.

“It has also been decided to consider the scores of board examination for eligibility. Students may apply to more than one Central Universities, as per his/her choice, with one application form, thereby reducing financial burden and increasing access. The syllabus is based on the understanding of subject at class XII level,” the minister said.

The test will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu – at over hundreds of central universities.

The Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the test.

This year, two of the country’s most sought-after higher educational institutions – Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University – have decided to use the common entrance test for admissions.

Till 2021, Delhi University undergraduate admission for most of the courses was on the basis of merit and for the remaining UG courses, and for postgraduate courses, it used the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) conducted by the NTA. JNU also had their own entrance exam earlier.

DU's academic council will meet on Tuesday to discuss changes in the admission process to colleges in view of the varsity adopting the entrance test system.