Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Class 11 exam schedule revised, check here
board exams

DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Class 11 exam schedule revised, check here

DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021 schedule has been revised. Candidates can check the new revised Class 11 exam time table below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST
DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Class 11 exam schedule revised, check here(Hindustan Times)

The Board of Higher Secondary Examination Kerala has revised the DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021 schedule. The Class 11 exam timetable has been revised and will now begin from September 24 and will end on October 18, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the first-year higher secondary examination can check the revised timetable on the official site of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in. 

The main subjects exam will begin with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), and Electronic Systems on September 24 and will end with Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, and Statistics on October 18, 2021. 

Check revised schedule here 

Along with the main subjects, the schedule for arts and vocational subjects has also been revised. The arts subject exam will now be conducted from September 24 to October 13, 2021. The vocational subjects exam will be conducted from September 24 to October 13, 2021. 

The exam schedule has been revised by the Board after Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state government to hold offline Class 11 exams after the government assured the top court that all COVID19 precautions issued by state and central government will be followed at schools where the exams will be conducted. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhse kerala plus dhse kerala exam time table
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam Board HS Special Exams 2021: AHSEC Class 12 exam schedule released

CBSE Board Exams 2022: Schools to begin Class 10, 12 LOC submissions from today

Class XII examination begins in Nepal amid COVID-19 pandemic

Board will not prepare question paper of class 9, 11 final exam: CBSE
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP