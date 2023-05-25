DHSE Kerala plus two results 2023 today

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce results of the plus two or Class 12 final examination today, May 25. As per official information, Kerala plus two result 2023 will be announced at 3 pm. After that, students can visit the Kerala result website results.kite.kerala.gov.in and check their marks. Kerala HSE results may also be available on keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams was were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023 across the state.The examination was conducted in single shifts from 9.30 am .

Kerala plus one and plus two exams saw registration of more than 9 lakh students. A total of 60,000 VHSE students had applied for the examination.

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023

Go to the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

Open the HSE or VHSE result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and download the page.

Download and save it for future uses.