The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, announced the Class 12 results on May 13, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage is 85.2%. From Smart Planning to 99.6% score: Kanpur’s Sonakshi Goyal shares her CBSE class 12 success story and study tips

Sonakshi Goyal, a student of Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre, Kanpur, appeared for the Class 12 board examination this year and scored 99.6% or 498 marks out of 500 in the Class 12 exam. She scored a perfect 100 in Chemistry, Biology, Hindustani Music Vocal, Kathak-Dance and 98 in English.

While speaking to HT Digital about her preparation journey, Sonakshi revealed her timetable, daily routine, subjects she loved and hated and her future plans. Check her answers here.

1. What study routine helped you stay consistent throughout the academic year? Answer: I followed a disciplined yet practical study routine throughout the year. I made sure to attend school regularly and revise whatever was taught on the same day so that concepts stayed fresh. Instead of studying for very long hours at once, I focused on consistency every single day. Along with school preparation, I referred to online lectures and practice sessions from PhysicsWallah (PW) to strengthen concepts and clear doubts whenever required. I also maintained short notes for quick revision before tests and exams.

2. How did you balance school, tuition, self-study, and personal time during board exam preparation? Answer: Time management played a very important role in my preparation. I divided my day into small study targets instead of thinking about the entire syllabus together. School hours were dedicated to understanding concepts, while self-study hours were mainly for revision and practice. I also ensured I took short breaks and gave myself some personal time to avoid burnout. Online support from PhysicsWallah (PW) helped me study at my own pace and with extra clarity.

3. Which subjects were the most challenging for you, and how did you overcome difficulties in them? Answer: The most challenging subject for me was Physics. I overcame it by taking extra classes and guidance from my school teachers, along with revision lectures from PhysicsWallah (PW). I devoted more time to practicing different varieties of questions and made sure to solve CBSE previous years’ questions regularly. Whenever I had doubts, I got them cleared either by my schoolteachers or through online academic support. Consistent practice and conceptual clarity gradually helped me become more confident in the subject.

4. What role did NCERT textbooks play in your preparation strategy? Answer: NCERT was the foundation of my entire preparation. I made sure to read every chapter line by line because many board questions are directly based on NCERT concepts and examples. Before referring to any additional material, I completed the NCERT multiple times. Even for revision, I primarily depended on the NCERT along with sample papers and additional practice questions.

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5. Did you follow any special techniques for revision and time management before exams? Answer: Yes, I focused a lot on smart revision rather than just studying continuously. I prepared concise notes, highlighted important points, and revised formulas and key concepts regularly. Before exams, I followed a proper timetable and divided subjects into manageable sections. I also practised writing answers within a fixed time limit to improve speed and presentation.

6. How did you handle stress, pressure, or exam anxiety during the board season? Answer: I tried to stay calm by avoiding unnecessary pressure and comparisons. I believed that consistency matters more than panic studying at the last moment. Whenever I felt stressed, I would take short breaks, talk to my family, or listen to music for some time. Having supportive parents, teachers, and proper academic guidance helped me stay motivated and focused throughout the board season.

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7. Were mock tests and sample papers important in your preparation? How did they help? Answer: Yes, mock tests and sample papers played a very important role in my preparation. I was mainly dependent on my school test papers and CBSE previous years’ question papers for practice. They helped me understand the exam pattern, improve my writing speed, and manage time better during exams. Solving these papers regularly also helped me identify weak areas and boosted my confidence before the board examinations.

8. What mistakes do you think students commonly make while preparing for CBSE board exams? Answer: Sometimes students either ignore the NCERT or focus too much on memorisation without properly understanding the concepts. Another common mistake is leaving revision for the last moment. Some students also become stressed because of comparisons with others. I believe staying consistent, revising regularly, and focusing on conceptual clarity are much more important than studying for extremely long hours.

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9. Who motivated or supported you the most during your journey to becoming a topper? Answer: My parents, teachers, and mentors supported me throughout this journey. Their constant encouragement motivated me to stay disciplined and confident